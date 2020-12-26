Truck rams into group carrying Sai palanquin; 2 dead, 3 hurt

A speeding tanker on Saturday hita group of Sai Baba devotees carrying a palanquin in Igatpuritaluka of Nashik, leaving two of them dead and three injured,police said

The incident took place near Ghoti on Mumbai-Agranational highway when the group was carrying the palanquinfrom Kandivali in Mumbai to Shirdi in Ahmednagar, some 90kilometres from here, an official said

''The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Pateland Ashok Gupta. The driver of the tanker fled from the spotand efforts are on to nab him,'' he added.