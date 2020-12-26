Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truck rams into group carrying Sai palanquin; 2 dead, 3 hurt

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:06 IST
Truck rams into group carrying Sai palanquin; 2 dead, 3 hurt

A speeding tanker on Saturday hita group of Sai Baba devotees carrying a palanquin in Igatpuritaluka of Nashik, leaving two of them dead and three injured,police said

The incident took place near Ghoti on Mumbai-Agranational highway when the group was carrying the palanquinfrom Kandivali in Mumbai to Shirdi in Ahmednagar, some 90kilometres from here, an official said

''The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Pateland Ashok Gupta. The driver of the tanker fled from the spotand efforts are on to nab him,'' he added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

On this, even President Donald Trumps most fevered critics agree He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for decades to come. He used the promise of conservative judicial appointments to win over Re...

BJP MLA, Sant Kabir Nagar CMO booked for cheating on court orders: Police

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel from Menhdawa assembly segment in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district was on Saturday booked on charges of cheating and forgery on orders of a court for lawmakers, police said on Saturday. The criminal cas...

TDP, Congress allege Rs 6,500 cr scam in Andhra housing scheme

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship housing programme for poor, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the state government of misappropriating Rs 6,500 crore under the scheme. Terming it ...

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020