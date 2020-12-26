Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.

To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs. 1 crore for setting up Wi-Fi set-up in major state offices run by the government for easy access to internet, according to Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 1.47 crore for the reconstruction of a road from Bhawansi-Mandalu Motar Marg to Masogi-Kutli-Amaldu Motor Road in the Yamakeshwar Assembly Constituency of Pauri Garhwal District. (ANI)