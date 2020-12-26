Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:08 IST
Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.

To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs. 1 crore for setting up Wi-Fi set-up in major state offices run by the government for easy access to internet, according to Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 1.47 crore for the reconstruction of a road from Bhawansi-Mandalu Motar Marg to Masogi-Kutli-Amaldu Motor Road in the Yamakeshwar Assembly Constituency of Pauri Garhwal District. (ANI)

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in ...

Argentina church asks lawmakers to search their hearts ahead of abortion vote

The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the countrys lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. During a...

SDMC opens its first 'toy bank' in Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who cant afford them, officials said on Saturday. South Delhi mayor Anamika said the khilona bank has been opened keeping i...

Nepalese woman gang-raped in Haryana

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused entered the victims rented house Thursday night. They beat up the womans husband, a farm l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020