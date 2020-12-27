Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger: UN chief urges security forces to protect civilians during polls

The United Nations Secretary-General has called on the security forces in Niger to “make every effort” to protect the civilians as they take part in Sunday’s elections.

UN News | Updated: 27-12-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 09:24 IST
Niger: UN chief urges security forces to protect civilians during polls

In a statement by his spokesperson, issued on the eve of the polls, Secretary-General António Guterres commended the Government and people of the west African nation for working to ensure timely elections despite significant security and humanitarian challenges, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Guterres also called on all stakeholders “to ensure that the elections are held in a safe, peaceful and inclusive manner.”

“He urges the security forces to make every effort to protect the civilian population as they cast their vote,” the statement added.

Complex challenges

The Secretary-General also reiterated the commitment of the United Nations “to accompany the country’s efforts to promote democracy and sustainable development.”

Situated in the Sahel region, Niger faces complex security and humanitarian challenges. A landlocked and least developed country, it suffers from high levels of food insecurity and hunger. Niger also hosts about 230,000 refugees and 250,000 internally displaced persons.

The situation is complicated by Boko Haram violence. On 12 December, at least 28 people were killed and hundreds wounded in an attack, claimed by the terrorist group, on the south-eastern town of Diffa, near the border with Nigeria.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico City's COVID-19 'excess mortality' reaches 214 deaths a day

Mexico City registered 2,664 more deaths than usual earlier this month as authorities fought to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has strained hospitals and forced the city into a semi-lockdown.The populous capitals excess mortality from ...

10 Indian Americans in Houston honoured for their services to community, promoting Hindu culture

Ten Indian-American youths here have been honoured for their services to the community and promoting Hindu culture. According to the Hindus of Greater Houston HGH, a non-profit organisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the wi...

Cricket-Warner no certainty to return for third test v India - Langer

Opening batsman David Warner is doing everything he can to recover from a groin injury but is still no certainty to play in the third test against India, Australia coach Justin Langer said on Sunday.Warner tore an adductor muscle in the lea...

Niger: UN chief urges security forces to protect civilians during polls

In a statement by his spokesperson, issued on the eve of the polls, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres commended the Government and people of the west African nation for working to ensure timely elections despite significant security and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020