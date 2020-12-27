Military chopper crashes in north Pakistan, killing all 4

Military chopper crashes in north Pakistan, killing all 4PTI | Multan | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 10:48 IST
A Pakistani army helicopter on a rescue mission crashed overnight, killing all four aboard, the military said on Sunday
The military said the helicopter was transporting the body of a soldier who died after getting trapped in an avalanche when it crashed Saturday evening in the northern Minimarg area of Astore district due to technical reasons
The dead included the pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers.
