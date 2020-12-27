Left Menu
One dead, two injured in road crash in Delhi's Nehru Place

A 55-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck in southeast Delhis Nehru Place area on Sunday, police said. Police were informed about the accident on Sunday morning, they said.Both the vehicles were found crashed on the Nehru Place flyover towards Kalka Ji temple, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 13:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 55-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place area on Sunday, police said. Police were informed about the accident on Sunday morning, they said.

Both the vehicles were found crashed on the Nehru Place flyover towards Kalka Ji temple, police said. ''Subedar, a resident of Neb Sarai, was found stuck in damaged cabin of the tempo. He was sent to AIIMS Hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

Jaichand and Samsher, who were also travelling in the tempo, were sent to hospital in an injured condition. Police said the truck driver had parked his vehicle on the road in a negligent way, causing danger and obstruction in the line of navigation, resulting in the collision, they said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered based on the statement of an eyewitness, police added.

