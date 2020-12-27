Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man killed by 6 on suspicion of being mobile phone thief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 16:09 IST
Maha: Man killed by 6 on suspicion of being mobile phone thief

Six people were arrested onSunday in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area for allegedly beating todeath a man they suspected was a mobile thief, police said

The deceased, identified as Shehzad Khan, had entereda garden in the early hours of Friday and the six accused, whostay in the vicinity, caught and assaulted him thinking he wasa mobile phone thief, a Santa Cruz police station officialsaid

''They tied Khan to a pole and hit him with ropes andbamboo sticks. He collapsed inside an autorickshaw and wasdeclared dead on arrival after passersby rushed him to ahospital. All six accused were held on Sunday,'' he added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth discharged after health condition improves: Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth was on Sunday discharged from a hospital here, where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation, after his condition improved, authorities said. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better.I...

Syrian refugee camp burnt to ground in northern Lebanon

More than 300 Syrian refugees were forced to flee an informal camp in northern Lebanon as a blaze raged through and burnt tents to the ground, UN and Lebanese officials said on Sunday. The fire late Saturday raged for four hours as firefigh...

Lawyer from Punjab commits suicide near farmers' protest site

A lawyer from Punjab allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday a few kilometres from the site of a farmers protest at Tikri border. Amarjit Singh from Jalalabad in Punjabs Fazilka district was taken to the Post Graduate Inst...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1725 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-2ND LD IND Captain Rahanes fine century puts Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020