Maha: Man killed by 6 on suspicion of being mobile phone thief

Six people were arrested onSunday in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area for allegedly beating todeath a man they suspected was a mobile thief, police said

The deceased, identified as Shehzad Khan, had entereda garden in the early hours of Friday and the six accused, whostay in the vicinity, caught and assaulted him thinking he wasa mobile phone thief, a Santa Cruz police station officialsaid

''They tied Khan to a pole and hit him with ropes andbamboo sticks. He collapsed inside an autorickshaw and wasdeclared dead on arrival after passersby rushed him to ahospital. All six accused were held on Sunday,'' he added.