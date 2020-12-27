Woman found dead in roadside eatery in Rajasthan

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a roadside eatery near Akhed village on Sunday morning, police said. Usha Mehar was an elected member of ward number 9 of Khatkad Gram Panchyat, Bundi Sadar police station Circle Inspector Satyanarayan Malav said.

The woman had come to Bundi city on Saturday morning to meet her brother and she left later in the day after telling him that she would be visiting a temple. She could not be contacted on her mobile phone in the evening. There were no injury marks found on her body and her family members don't suspect anyone, he said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and her body was handed over to family members after postmortem..