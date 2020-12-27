Left Menu
Farmers' issue: 10 political prisoners start fasting in Kolkata

While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP system.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:24 IST
Extending solidarity to the farmers' protest demanding repeal of the three new farm laws, at least 10 political prisoners of a correctional home here started a hunger strike on Sunday. In a statement released from the Dumdum Central Jail, the protestors described the laws as anti-farmer and alleged that the BJP-led Central government passed the agri laws taking advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

They also hit out at the BJP-led central government claiming that the laws will actually benefit corporates. Sources in the state correctional department said that eight other political prisoners lodged in Berhampur Central Jail in Murshidabad district will start fasting from Monday on the same issue.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for nearly a month, demanding repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP system.

