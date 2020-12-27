Man shot dead in clash over land dispute

A 25-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday and his brother seriously injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. According to Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, the Titawi police station SHO and an SI have been removed and sent to police lines for dereliction of duty.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Ram Mohan Sharma, the deceased, Arjun, was posted as secretary in Kukra block. His brother Inder, who suffered bullet injuries, was rushed to district hospital in a serious condition, the CO said.

The outgoing village chief Vinod objected to Arjun levelling a plot, saying it belonged to the gram panchayat. The confrontation soon turned into a violent clash in which firearms were freely used, the official said.

On getting information about the incident, police officers reached the spot. Police said a search has been initiated for the Vinod and his sons in connection with the clash.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. Security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the CO said.