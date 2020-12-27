Karnataka CM flags off Aditya Mehta Foundation's Infinity Ride-2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday flagged off Aditya Mehta Foundation's (AMF) ongoing Infinity Ride-2020 here as the country's first- ever para cyclist and his team members resumed their journey to raise awareness about para sports among people. A team of 30 cyclists, part of Infinity Ride 2020, which has covered 31 cities during their challenging 3842 km-long journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, arrived in the city on Saturday.

The Infinity Ride aims to spread awareness about para sports and scout talent to train and nurture them at Asia's first-ever Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre in order to groom the talent and prepare them to win medals for the country at the international stage. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, ''I appreciate the support Aditya Mehta Foundation is giving to para athletes and people with disabilities to get them into sports.'' ''I wish them all the best in their journey and future endeavors. May they continue to organise such rides in the coming future.'' Earlier after arriving in the city, the riders visited Mitti Cafea chain of inclusive cafes entirely run by specially-abled people, and shared their own life changing experiences with the specially-abled cafe employees.

The cyclists highlighted the fact that sports not only empowered them, but as sportsperson representing India has given a purpose to each of their lives. Aditya Mehta expressed his gratitude to Yediyurappa for flagging off the ride and motivating them.