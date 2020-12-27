75-year-old man beaten to death over old enmity: Police

A 30-year-old man allegedly beat up a septuagenarian to death in the neighbouring Baran district to avenge an assault on him by the old man’s son over a year ago, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Baldevpura village under Sarthal police station of Baran district on Saturday morning when accused Prem Narayan Lodha attacked 75-year-old Mangilal Lodha with a lathi and gave him a blow on his head, Chabda circle’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Omendra Singh Shekhawat said.

The victim was attacked when he was returning home from his field, he added. Following the attack, the man collapsed and was rushed to the Baran district hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Kota, he said, adding the man died during the treatment.

The police lodged the murder case on a complaint by the grandson of the deceased, who accused Prem Narayan of attacking his grandfather over an old enmity arising out of a fight between the assailant and his father over a year ago. On the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the accused from a forest area in the district, the DySP said.