Odisha Police arrests duo from Chhattisgarh for looting gold ornaments

The Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Chhattisgarh for allegedly looting gold ornaments in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Sunday. Gold ornaments weighing over 168 gm, Rs 12 lakh in cash, a car and a portable grill cutter machine have been seized from their possession, they said.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh Srivas (29) and Lokesh Rao (24), both hailing from Chhattisgarh. The duo had allegedly lotted 1.8 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 1.4 lakh in cash from two jewellery stores in Bada Bazar area of Berhampur on October 30 and December 17.

They were arrested in Chhattisgarh on December 24 and brought here on transit remand, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur), Pinak Mishra, said. The mode of operation in both the burglaries was similar. A special team was formed and the accused were nabbed, the officer said.