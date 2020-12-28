Bihar wins award for transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts in COVID time

Left Menu
The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e- governance, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Bihar government's initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e- governance, an official statement said on Sunday. More than 21 lakh stranded workers outside Bihar were provided financial assistance through the ''Bihar Sahayata Mobile App''.

The Chief Minister Secretariat, the Disaster Management Department besides the National Informatics Centre (NIC) of the state have jointly been chosen as winners in the ''pandemic category'' Digital India Awards 2020, the statement said. President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Digital India Awards to winners on December 30 in New Delhi.

The Digital India Awards, instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all government entities..

The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, thi...

