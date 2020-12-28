Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence - report

The state is part of the restive Darfur region, in the west of Sudan, which suffered a bitter conflict that erupted in 2003. A dispute over a water source between members of the tribes of Masalit and Fallata in Gereida city ended with the killing of two people from the Fallata tribe, SUNA news agency said, citing two local leaders.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-12-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 03:41 IST
Sudan deploys troops in South Darfur after tribal violence - report

Sudan will deploy "large numbers" of troops to South Darfur state after the killing of 15 people in tribal violence recently, the state news agency cited the state governor as saying on Sunday. The state is part of the restive Darfur region, in the west of Sudan, which suffered a bitter conflict that erupted in 2003.

A dispute over a water source between members of the tribes of Masalit and Fallata in Gereida city ended with the killing of two people from the Fallata tribe, SUNA news agency said, citing two local leaders. One of the leaders said Fallata members responded by killing 13 people from Masalit and wounding 34 others.

Gereida is located 97 kilometres south of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state. The area witnessed several bloody clashes between the tribes over the last two years, SUNA said. The latest violence is the first since they reached a reconciliation in October, it added.

A meeting of the state security committee with military and local community leaders in Gereida decided to deploy troops "in large numbers" to pursue the perpetrators and collect arms, Mousa Mahdi, the governor of South Darfur told the agency. They agreed also on forming an investigation committee, he added.

Conflict spread in Sudan's western Darfur region from 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum. Government forces and mainly Arab militia that moved to repress the revolt were accused of widespread atrocities. An estimated 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced. In October, Sudan's transitional authorities finalized a peace deal with some rebel groups from Darfur. But the agreement excluded the group that has been most active on the ground.

Last week, the U.N. Security Council decided to end the mission of a joint United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur, known as UNAMID, on Dec.31, more than 13 years after it established the operation. Many Darfuri residents say UNAMID has not effectively protected them, but they fear its withdrawal will leave them more vulnerable and have staged protests in recent weeks.

Also Read: Azerbaijan says 4 servicemen killed in clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Arab

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. government heads toward chaotic end to 2020 as Trump fights Congress

U.S. government headed toward a chaotic last few days of the year as President Donald Trumps refusal to approve a 2.3 trillion financial package caused millions of jobless Americans to lose benefits and threatened to shut down federal agenc...

Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities

Germanys coronavirus vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday after temperature trackers showed that about 1,000 of the shots made by BioNTech and Pfizer may not have been kept cold enough during transit. When reading t...

SNE

SNE...

SNE

SNE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020