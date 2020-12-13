Azerbaijan says 4 servicemen killed in clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Four Azeri servicemen were killed when their units were attacked in areas adjacent to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Authorities in Armenia said six of their servicemen had been wounded in what they described as an Azeri military offensive, as the sides accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

