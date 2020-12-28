Left Menu
UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, U.S., Indo-Pacific region

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 05:11 IST
With Britain and the European Union having clinched a deal, the United Kingdom is now pursuing trade deals with Australia, the United States and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote in The Telegraph late on Sunday. "We are pursuing trade deals from Australia to the U.S. and around the world – particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growth market for the future," Raab wrote in the newspaper https://bit.ly/3aKYeyM.

"In January, the Prime Minister will visit India to boost our economic ties with the world's biggest democracy, and will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's Republic Day celebrations," he added.

