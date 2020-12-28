Two held in UP; 800-gram charas seized

Two held in UP; 800-gram charas seizedPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:08 IST
Two people were arrested and charas was seized from their possession in the Katra area here, police said on Monday
Police stopped two persons riding on a motorcycle and during their search, about 800 grams of charas was found in their possession on Sunday, Superintendent of Police S Anand said
During interrogation, the accused, identified as Sajid and Anish, said they used to bring the contraband from Nepal and sold it in the district, he said.
