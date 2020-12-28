Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two held in UP; 800-gram charas seized

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:08 IST
Two held in UP; 800-gram charas seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were arrested and charas was seized from their possession in the Katra area here, police said on Monday

Police stopped two persons riding on a motorcycle and during their search, about 800 grams of charas was found in their possession on Sunday, Superintendent of Police S Anand said

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Sajid and Anish, said they used to bring the contraband from Nepal and sold it in the district, he said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters have clashed with Kurdish forces

Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops. The deployment comes...

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.The new regula...

AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: LS MP Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP, the AIMIMs Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday. He told PTI that ...

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020