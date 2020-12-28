Left Menu
TN CM inaugurates Mayiladuthurai district

Mayiladuthurai, Dec 28 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district.

PTI | Nagapatt | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district. The 38th district in the state has been carved out of Nagapattinam district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the district through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai. The new district comprises four taluks - Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tarangambadi, and Kuthalam. It has a total population of 9.01 lakh.

The Chief Minister announced the formation of this district during March this year and the G.O was issued during April. The preparatory arrangements started immediately.

R Lalitha, who served as the special officer for district formation has taken charge as the district collector. IPS officer Srinatha has been appointed as the superintendent of police.

The officials assumed charge at the Mayiladuthurai collectorate soon after the inaugural function. Handlooms Minister O S Manian, Poompuhar MLA Paunraj, Mayiladuthurai MLA Radhakrishnan, and others were present in Mayiladuthurai during the inaugural function.

