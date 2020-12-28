Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

A Russian-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas ended six weeks of fierce fighting on November 10.On December 12, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported new clashes in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh, accusing each other of breaching the cease-fire.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:53 IST
Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by "an illegal Armenian armed group'' in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The ministry said the attack took place in the Khojavend region on Sunday afternoon and was thwarted, leaving all six attackers dead.

The statement comes just hours after the Armenian Defense Ministry denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were "strictly observing" the cease-fire. Neither Armenian or Nagorno-Karabakh officials have so far commented on Azerbaijan's statement.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands. Heavy fighting erupted in late September in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, killing more than 5,600 people on both sides. A Russian-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas ended six weeks of fierce fighting on November 10.

On December 12, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported new clashes in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh, accusing each other of breaching the cease-fire. Russian peacekeepers deployed to monitor the peace deal also reported a violation, but didn't assign blame.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-U.S. fliers less familiar with Boeing 737 MAX crashes two years on, but wary when reminded

With the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, but if they are made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft, according to a ReutersIpsos opinion poll....

If you focus on consistency alone, you can't be consistent: ICC Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli

For a batsman revered for his consistency, Virat Kohli says he never really strives for it at an individual level. Adjudged Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday, Kohli spoke...

Sebi plans to rope in agency to trace entities, serve summons 

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to rope in an independent agency that will trace accused entities against whom notices have been issued by the authorities, and serve summons to them. The work is expected to be carried out by engaging syst...

Gibraltar's border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit

While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to a four-year saga known as Brexit, there is one rocky speck of British soil still left in limbo. Gibraltar, a British colony jutting off the southern tip of Spains mainland, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020