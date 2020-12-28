Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car in marriage procession hits 6 people, wedding completed in police presence

Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Ashok Kumar said one of the six vehicles in the convoy suddenly accelerated even as those in the marriage party danced and enjoyed themselves.The speeding SUV hit six locals who were not part of the ceremony causing them injuries, he said.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:49 IST
Car in marriage procession hits 6 people, wedding completed in police presence

A car in a marriage procession here hit six people leaving them injured, prompting an angry reaction from the locals who damaged five other vehicles in the convoy requiring a police intervention to complete the wedding ceremony, officials said Monday. They said the incident happened at Khairi Samosa village under Motipur police station Sunday evening when the marriage party was on its way to the hosts’ family for the 'nikah' of their two daughters. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said one of the six vehicles in the convoy suddenly accelerated even as those in the marriage party danced and enjoyed themselves.

The speeding SUV hit six locals who were not part of the ceremony causing them injuries, he said. The six -- Bhaggan (50), Sandeep (16), Sanjay (25), Sumit (12), Gyan Prakash (15), Chhallu (40) -- were rushed to a community health centre from where the latter four were referred to the Bahraich Medical College Hospital as their injuries were serious in nature, the ASP said.

Infuriated over the incident, the villages damaged the windowpanes of five other vehicles in the convoy, he said, adding the driver of the SUV involved in the accident fled the scene. He said the police rushed its personnel to the village as a precautionary measure and the wedding formalities were conducted in their presence, he said.

The situation is under control, he said..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist - local media

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent womens rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutin...

Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax

Authorities in Kazakhstan said on Monday they had signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer to potentially buy its vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported....

POLL-U.S. fliers less familiar with Boeing 737 MAX crashes two years on, but wary when reminded

With the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, but if they are made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft, according to a ReutersIpsos opinion poll....

If you focus on consistency alone, you can't be consistent: ICC Cricketer of the Decade Virat Kohli

For a batsman revered for his consistency, Virat Kohli says he never really strives for it at an individual level. Adjudged Cricketer of the Decade and the ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council on Monday, Kohli spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020