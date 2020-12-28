Minor raped by relative in UP village

A minor girl was allegedly held hostage and raped by her relative in a village here, police said on Monday. The girl was grazing goats in the village when the relative forcibly took her to a sugarcane field and allegedly raped her after tying her with a rope on Saturday, SHO, Gajraula, Jaiprakash Singh said citing the complaint given by the father of the victim.

The girl managed to free herself and reached home, Singh said, adding that an FIR has been lodged and hunt was on to trace the culprit. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.