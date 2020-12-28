Two law enforcement officers killed in shoot-out in Russia's Chechnya - reports

Two law enforcement officers killed in shoot-out in Russia's Chechnya - reportsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:43 IST
Two law enforcement officers were killed in a shoot-out in the southern Russian city of Grozny on Monday, the Interfax and TASS news agencies reported citing a source.
Grozny is the capital of Chechnya, a mainly Muslim region that has been dogged by attacks and an insurgency since Moscow fought two wars with separatists there following the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.