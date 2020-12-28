64-year old man killed by wild elephant

64-year old man killed by wild elephantPTI | Coimbato | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:21 IST
A 64-year old man was trampledto death by a wild elephant early Monday near the hill shrineof Lord Muruga at Maruthamalai on the city outskirts, policesaid
Mohammed Niyas, a watchman in a construction company, wasgoing in search of a tea shop around 6 AM when the elephantsuddenly attacked, killing him on the spot, they said
Earlier this month, a 75-year old man was trampled todeath by a wild elephant in Thondamuthur area on the cityoutskirts.
