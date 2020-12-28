64-year old man killed by wild elephant

A 64-year old man was trampledto death by a wild elephant early Monday near the hill shrineof Lord Muruga at Maruthamalai on the city outskirts, policesaid

Mohammed Niyas, a watchman in a construction company, wasgoing in search of a tea shop around 6 AM when the elephantsuddenly attacked, killing him on the spot, they said

Earlier this month, a 75-year old man was trampled todeath by a wild elephant in Thondamuthur area on the cityoutskirts.