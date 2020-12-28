Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian Constitutional Court head investigated for suspected witness tampering

"He influenced the witness in criminal proceedings by bribing him to refuse to testify or to give knowingly false testimony," the press service of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a statement on Monday. The suspected incident took place in 2018, when Tupytskyi served as deputy chairman of the court, the press service said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:31 IST
Ukrainian Constitutional Court head investigated for suspected witness tampering

Ukrainian prosecutors said on Monday they are investigating the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, in connection with the suspected bribery of a witness, and called for Tupytskyi to be suspended for two months. "He influenced the witness in criminal proceedings by bribing him to refuse to testify or to give knowingly false testimony," the press service of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a statement on Monday.

The suspected incident took place in 2018, when Tupytskyi served as deputy chairman of the court, the press service said. Tupytskyi did not appear at the prosecutor's office on Monday despite a request to do so. His office was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying he had no intention of avoiding judicial proceedings, but that it was against Ukrainian law to dismiss a Constitutional Court judge. Reuters was not able to reach him for comment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Constitutional Court have been at loggerheads after the court in October struck down key anti-corruption legislation, hobbling the government's prospects of securing foreign aid loans. The office of Venediktova, an ally of Zelenskiy, declined further comment. Zelenskiy in October had asked parliament to dissolve the court, prompting Tupytskyi to accuse Zelenskiy of a "constitutional coup".

The government, which is grappling with a sharp economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, is trying to get its $5 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund on track and hopes to receive more money in February or March. It passed legislation this month to counteract the court's October ruling.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong seeks Smriti Irani's resignation over charges levelled by shooter

The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Union minister Smriti Irani over charges of corruption levelled against her by an international shooter, and said a thorough probe should be initiated to ascertain the truth. Congress chief...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...

Doctor wanted in cash-for-job scam surrenders in Dibrugarh

A doctor of Assam Medical College Hospital AMCH, Ajanta Hazarika, wanted on the basis of a complaint accusing her of promising jobs in lieu of money surrendered before the chief judicial magistrates court here on Monday. She had been abscon...

India is at forefront of fighting money laundering, says Suresh Prabhu

India is the forefront of fighthing the menace of money laundering, which has a direct link with terrorism, Indias Sherpa to G20 and G7 Suresh Prabhu said on Monday. Addressing a virtual AMLCFT Conference 2020, Prabhu said that criminally-m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020