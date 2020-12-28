Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policeman killed in Chechnya knife attack

Two assailants armed with knives killed one policeman and injured another on Monday in the capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region, the local leader said. The poor and mainly Muslim region has seen previous attacks on security officials and an insurgency since Moscow fought two wars with separatists after the 1991 Soviet Union breakup.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:19 IST
Policeman killed in Chechnya knife attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two assailants armed with knives killed one policeman and injured another on Monday in the capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region, the local leader said.

The poor and mainly Muslim region has seen previous attacks on security officials and an insurgency since Moscow fought two wars with separatists after the 1991 Soviet Union breakup. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the attackers were brothers from the neighbouring region of Ingushetia who worked at a bakery in Chechnya. They were shot dead while trying to seize weapons, he added.

Russian news agencies had earlier cited sources saying the policemen were killed in a shootout with gunmen. Social media footage, purporting to be from the scene, showed two men lying in a busy street in Grozny, 1,490 km (930 miles) south of Moscow, as police redirected traffic.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the images. In October, another two police officers were killed in a shootout with militants in Grozny.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

Yangon Myanmar, December 28 ANIXinhua The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 m...

Vardhan stresses on innovative convergence strategies to improve healthcare system

It is important to focus on innovative convergence strategies to take Indias healthcare system to a new height, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday and stressed on involving grassroots workers in brainstorming on innovations ...

Uganda: Ban on New Year Fireworks to avoid public gathering

Strict guidelines for the New Year night celebration against public gatherings have been laid by the government of Uganda, according to a report by Monitor.The government has reportedly suspended firework display, prayers, and joining in tr...

Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines

Lebanons health minister said Monday his country has reserved nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, an amount that covers up to 20 of Lebanese. Hamad Hassan said in a news conference his government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020