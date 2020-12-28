Left Menu
Mumbai: Man charged with murder for temple fire that killed 3

The accused, identified as Bhavesh Chandurkar, allegedly started the fire in the Sai Baba temple in the suburbs Bandar Pakhadi area in the early hours of Sunday because he was assaulted by one of the deceased, Yuvraj Pawar 25, two days ago, the Charkop police station official said.Chandurkar found out that Pawar was sleeping inside the temple.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:41 IST
A 20-year-old man was held on Monday for a fire incident a day earlier in a temple in Kandivali in Mumbai in which three people died, a police official said. The accused, identified as Bhavesh Chandurkar, allegedly started the fire in the Sai Baba temple in the suburb's Bandar Pakhadi area in the early hours of Sunday because he was assaulted by one of the deceased, Yuvraj Pawar (25), two days ago, the Charkop police station official said.

''Chandurkar found out that Pawar was sleeping inside the temple. He doused Pawar and two others sleeping there with five litres of petrol and set them ablaze. He fled from the spot but was picked up on the basis of suspicion,'' he said. Chandurkar has confessed that he carried out the crime along with a minor and has been charged with murder, he added.

The other two who died in the fire were identified as Subhash Khade (25) and Mannu Gupta (26), police said..

