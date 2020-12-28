Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for killing his grandmother

The police received information on Sunday night that a woman has been hit on the head by a hammer by a man at Delhis Rohtash Nagar. On Sunday morning, when her elder son came downstairs, he found her mothers room, situated on the ground floor of the building, locked from outside.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:24 IST
Man held for killing his grandmother

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for killing his grandmother by smashing her head with a hammer in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Monday. The police received information on Sunday night that a woman has been hit on the head by a hammer by a man at Delhi's Rohtash Nagar. They rushed to the spot and found an elderly woman, identified as Satish Kumari (73) , lying on a chair with a head injury. Blood was also found on the floor, a senior police officer said. The police came to know that the woman has two sons. Her elder son lived on the second floor of the same building and her other son lived in an area nearby. On Sunday morning, when her elder son came downstairs, he found her mother's room, situated on the ground floor of the building, locked from outside. He called his brother and enquired about her and found that his mother was not there, the officer said. His younger brother also reached the house and they broke open the lock of the her room. When they entered the room, they found their mother and later informed the police, police said

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered, police said. The accused grandson (son of the woman's elder son), who lived in the same building, has been arrested. The hammer used in the crime has also been recovered, they said. Police said the incident took place on Saturday around 8 pm. The accused asked his grandmother to give him money and when she refused, he hit her on the head with a hammer and fled after taking Rs 18,000. According to the police, the accused was under debt and in dire need of money.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for killing florist over rivalry in Ghaziabad

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a florist over personal rivalry here on Monday, police said. The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar...

COVID-19: Anil Vij stable, likely to be discharged from hospital in next few days

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his ...

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possessionHathgam Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police...

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 27 new COVID-19 cases, tally 24,845

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,845, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 462 from 477 the previous day, as the recovery r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020