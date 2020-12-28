6 dacoits held after police encounter in UP's Fatehpur

Six alleged dacoits were arrested following an encounter near Adampur Ganga Ghat under Malava area here on Monday, police said. Superintendent of Police Satpal said that they acted on a tip-off that some dacoits were hiding in a garden near Adampur Ganga Ghat. As a joint team of SWAT and Malava police station personnel reached there, the dacoits fired at the police on being challenged by them, the SP added.

He also informed that the police fired in self-defence, after which six dacoits were arrested. The arrested men are Angad Sonkar, Rajesh, Raj Kapoor, Ramesh Pasi, Ajay Sonkar and Anil alias Pandey. The policeman also said three illegal arms, Rs 20,000 cash and looted silver ornaments were recovered from the accused.

The SP said the mastermind of the gang identified as Pappu Yadav managed to escape from the spot, and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on him for his whereabouts..