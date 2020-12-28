Left Menu
Maha: Sena leader manhandles insurance firm man during protest

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:38 IST
A Shiv Sena leader on Mondayallegedly manhandled an insurance firm staffer during theparty's protest over crop claims in Yavatmal in Maharashtra,police said

It was during the Sena's 'jawaab do' (give answers)protest at the private firm's office that the local leaderthrew soybeans at its manager and manhandled him, he said

Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal saidthe group did not have permission for the protest and theprocess of taking legal action for the manhandling of theinsurance firm official was underway.

