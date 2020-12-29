Mumbai Police files 'C Summary' report in case registered against 'Free Kashmir' poster holder during anti-CAA protest

Mumbai Police has filed a 'C Summary' report in the case registered against Mahek Mirza Prabhu for allegedly showing the 'Free Kashmir' poster during an anti-CAA protest at the Gateway of India earlier this year. Police filed 'C Summary' report when the case is neither true or false, or when the criminal case was filed due to a mistake of facts or the offence complained about is of a civil nature.

In February, violence had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives due to the violence while hundreds of others were injured. Delhi High Court designated four judges of Karkardooma Courts to hear the cases related to the communal violence in Northeast Delhi and Shahdara district.

Delhi High Court, in two public notices, said that Additional Sessions Judge of North East and Additional Sessions Judge of Shahdara in Karkardooma Courts Complex are designated as courts for trial of Delhi violence cases.