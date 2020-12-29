Left Menu
EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:22 IST
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

"We've delivered an orderly Brexit," Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought "a little stability," he added.

Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU's future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

