EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability

EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stabilityReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:22 IST
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.
"We've delivered an orderly Brexit," Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought "a little stability," he added.
Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU's future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brexit
- Barnier
- Michel Barnier