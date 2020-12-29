Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic
The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. She added her government seeks to keep traffic between Gibraltar and Spain fluid and avoid long lines of cars and trucks.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:32 IST
The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the land border between Spain and Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, as it was excluded from the last-minute exit deal reached between Britain and the European Union last week.
Spain has secured an exemption for about 8,500 cross-border workers from border controls even if no agreement on free movement is reached, Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with RNE radio station. She added her government seeks to keep traffic between Gibraltar and Spain fluid and avoid long lines of cars and trucks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Arancha Gonzalez Laya
- British
- Gonzalez
ALSO READ
Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19
Spanish bars hope vaccines will help them back on their feet in year
LaLiga collaborates with Instituto Cervantes to help students with Spanish vocabulary
Women's mass grave sheds light on female victims of Spanish Civil War
Spanish court orders probe into care home deaths as COVID infections rise