Left Menu
Development News Edition

Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic

The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. She added her government seeks to keep traffic between Gibraltar and Spain fluid and avoid long lines of cars and trucks.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:32 IST
Main hurdle in UK-Spain talks over Gibraltar is cross-border traffic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The main hurdle in talks between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status is keeping cross-border traffic fluid, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the land border between Spain and Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, as it was excluded from the last-minute exit deal reached between Britain and the European Union last week.

Spain has secured an exemption for about 8,500 cross-border workers from border controls even if no agreement on free movement is reached, Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with RNE radio station. She added her government seeks to keep traffic between Gibraltar and Spain fluid and avoid long lines of cars and trucks.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe bans use of mercury in mining

Zimbabwe has banned the use of mercury in mining and placed controls on its release from industrial operations, joining several countries which have phased out the toxic metal, state media reported on Tuesday. The ban will affect small-scal...

Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday announced launch of Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets, used to help prevent the body from rejecting organ transplant, in the USThe newly launched product is the generic equivalent of CellCept tablets of Roche Palo Alt...

NAM India launches geo-targeting campaign to woo investors

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NAM India on Tuesday said it has launched a geo-targeting campaign to help potential mutual fund investors connect with empanelled distributors. According to the fund house, most potential mutual fund ...

Coronavirus: Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020