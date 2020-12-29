Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ammonia levels in Yamuna spike again; Chadha urges pollution control board to intervene

Ammonia concentration in the river at the Wazirabad barrage has increased to 7 ppm parts per million against the permissible limit of 0.8 ppm which is likely to affect the water supply, he said.Discharge of industrial pollutants in Yamuna through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 has not stopped despite repeated reminders to the Haryana govt, Chadha said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:09 IST
Ammonia levels in Yamuna spike again; Chadha urges pollution control board to intervene
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana has not stopped discharging industrial pollutants into the Yamuna despite repeated reminders, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday as he urged the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to take immediate remedial measures. Ammonia concentration in the river at the Wazirabad barrage has increased to 7 ppm (parts per million) against the permissible limit of 0.8 ppm which is likely to affect the water supply, he said.

''Discharge of industrial pollutants in Yamuna through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 has not stopped despite repeated reminders to the Haryana govt,'' Chadha said in a tweet. ''Such irresponsible behaviour of Haryana govt adversely impacting the water supply in Delhi must be dealt with sternly,'' he added.

Chadha urged the CPCB and the Upper Yamuna River Board to take immediate cognisance of the ''nonchalant'' attitude of the Haryana government and take remedial measures. The DJB on Monday said water supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants would remain affected till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit. These plants supply drinking water to Central, North, West and South Delhi.

The CPCB had earlier this month raised concerns over pollution and frothing in the river and asked Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure effective sewage treatment. According to a CPCB statement, the monitoring of 22 drains in Delhi has found 14 drains ''untapped and discharging sewage''.

In the past, the CPCB had observed froth formation and increase in ammonia levels in the Yamuna because of discharge of untreated sewage, non-operation of existing STPs, improper functioning of effluent treatment plants installed by the industries and common effluent treatment plants located on the banks of the river.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new "catastrophe", epidemiologist warns

Britains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new strain of the disease, a leading epidemiologist and government advisor warned on Tuesday. Britain reported 41,385 new COVID ...

EU Brexit negotiator Barnier, asked about future, says he wants to serve France

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday he saw himself serving his home country, France, in some capacity following his work on negotiating Britains exit from the EU.I will use my energy to work for my country, ...

13 wagons of goods train derail in Odisha

At least 13 wagons of a goods train derailed inside a tunnel between Jarati and Maliguda railway stations in Odishas Koraput district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place early in the morning in the Waltair division of the Ea...

Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Monday strengthened an executive order barring U.S. investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among U.S. agencies about how tough to make the direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020