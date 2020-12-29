Auto driver, juvenile nabbed for performing stunts on road

A 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested, while a juvenile was detained for allegedly performing stunts and driving rashly on a busy road in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Tuesday. The duo was nabbed after a video went viral on social media wherein the accused could be seen harassing women walking on the road and performing stunts in a speeding autorickshaw, an official said.

Based on the licence plate number of the vehicle, auto driver Joshim Rafique Hawaldar was arrested from Islam Compound on Monday and the juvenile was detained, inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar of Kandivali police station said. A case under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving) and 34 (common intention) were registered against duo and further probe is underway, the official added.