Maha: Two held for beating man to death in Ulhasnagar

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old labourer over payment of Rs 300 in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Rahul Ratan Ghatge (28) and Bunty Sable (26) allegedly beat Manoj Hatkar to death following a heated argument late on Monday night, inspector M K Khandre of Hill Line police station said.

The victim had done some painting work for Ghatge, who owed him Rs 300, and when the former kept demanding the money, the accused got angry and thrashed him, the official said. The police were alerted about the incident by another person who was at the scene and the body was subsequently sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with Hill Line police and further probe is underway, the official added..