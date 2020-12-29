Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two held for beating man to death in Ulhasnagar

The police were alerted about the incident by another person who was at the scene and the body was subsequently sent for post-mortem, he said.A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with Hill Line police and further probe is underway, the official added..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:32 IST
Maha: Two held for beating man to death in Ulhasnagar

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old labourer over payment of Rs 300 in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Rahul Ratan Ghatge (28) and Bunty Sable (26) allegedly beat Manoj Hatkar to death following a heated argument late on Monday night, inspector M K Khandre of Hill Line police station said.

The victim had done some painting work for Ghatge, who owed him Rs 300, and when the former kept demanding the money, the accused got angry and thrashed him, the official said. The police were alerted about the incident by another person who was at the scene and the body was subsequently sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered with Hill Line police and further probe is underway, the official added..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Genome sequencing for all COVID-19 positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22

All international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centres strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the...

Future, Amazon continue letter fight; Write to SEBI over Future-Reliance deal

Continuing their letter fight, Amazon and Future Group have written to market regulator SEBI with contrasting requests over a Rs 24,713 crore buyout of assets of Indias second-largest retailer. Future Group has requested SEBI to expedite th...

Turkish-Russian ties not an alternative to NATO, EU - minister

Turkeys relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with NATO and the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Russia on Tuesday.His co...

SPECIAL REPORT-UAE emerges as hub for companies helping Venezuela avoid U.S. oil sanctions

In June, the United States imposed sanctions on half a dozen oil tankers managed by established shipping firms. It was a major escalation of American attempts to choke off Venezuelas oil trade.Within weeks, a little-known company based in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020