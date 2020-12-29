Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second Indian state steps closer to enacting "Love Jihad" law

The Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 will be enacted in Madhya Pradesh once it receives approval from the state's governor, a leader in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "This law will prevent innocent girls being forcefully converted on pretext of marriage," said Narottam Mishra, home minister in the state's BJP-led government.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:31 IST
Second Indian state steps closer to enacting "Love Jihad" law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lawmakers in a central Indian state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party approved legislation on Tuesday that would make pressuring a woman to convert to their husband's religion a crime punishable with imprisonment.

Although no religion is specified in the legislation, critics say it is aimed against the country's Muslim minority. Hardline Hindu groups have accused Muslim men of waging a campaign, dubbed a "Love Jihad", to lure Hindu women to Islam with promises of marriage. The Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 will be enacted in Madhya Pradesh once it receives approval from the state's governor, a leader in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This law will prevent innocent girls being forcefully converted on pretext of marriage," said Narottam Mishra, home minister in the state's BJP-led government. Virtually identical legislation was passed last month in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a northern state also controlled by the BJP. Thirty Muslim men were arrested there earlier this month under the new law for allegedly compelling women to change their religion after getting married.

Other Indian states - Haryana, Karnataka and Assam - have said that they are planning to bring in similar anti-conversion laws. Under the new law, a man and woman belonging to different religions will have to give at least two months notice to the district magistrate before they get married and they will be given permission if there are no objections. Politicians in Madhya Pradesh have also campaigned for years against Christian missionaries, accusing them of offering financial aid and free education to persuade people to convert to Christianity. (Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MX TakaTak announces Rs 100 crore creator fund

Short format video app MX TakaTak on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore creator fund in a bid to encourage talented and innovative creators to make engaging content on the platform. Announcing the new initiative, it said the fund is meant to ...

CEPI partners with Biological E.Ltd for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Norway-headquartered CEPI, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and city- based Biological E. Limited on Tuesday announced a collaboration to advance the development and manufacture of the latters COVID-19 subunit vaccine candida...

Delhi court sets aside order awarding 7-day jail term to ex-AAP MLA

A Delhi court has set aside an order awarding 7-day jail term to former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manoj Kumar for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2014. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on December 22 set aside an order of a magisterial court while de...

Genome sequencing for all COVID-19 positive flyers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22

All international passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 will be subjected to genome sequencing as part of the Centres strategy to detect the mutated coronavirus strain that has emerged in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020