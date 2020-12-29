Militants open fire at security forces in Srinagar's Parimpora

Militants open fire at security forces in Srinagar's ParimporaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:08 IST
Militants opened fire at security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Parimpora area of the city on Tuesday but no casualties were reported, officials said
The ultras fired on the security forces personnel conducting the search operation in the area, they added
The cordon has been strengthened and the searches have been intensified to track down the militants, the official said.