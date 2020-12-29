Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Finance Minister appears before Assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee for allegedly leaking CAG report

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac appeared before the Assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee on Tuesday after a complaint on breach of privilege against him was moved by Congress legislator VD Satheesan for leaking a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:46 IST
Kerala Finance Minister appears before Assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee for allegedly leaking CAG report
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac appeared before the Assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee on Tuesday after a complaint on breach of privilege against him was moved by Congress legislator VD Satheesan for leaking a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has forwarded the breach of privilege notice against Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to Privileges and Ethics Committee.

Thomas Isaac after appearing before the committee said that he is ready to face any consequences and take full responsibility of his action. Satheesan had alleged that Finance Minister had infringed on the rights of the House by disclosing the details of C&AG report on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) before it was tabled in the assembly.

The notice was moved by Satheesan under Section 159 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. Earlier, Isaac had appeared before Speaker and gave an explanation after it was sought by the latter.

In a press meet Finance Minister had disclosed CAG audit report to media claiming it as a draft audit report but the C&AG had made clear it was a final report. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers write to Centre, take hard-line on agendas for Dec 30 talks

Protesting farmer unions Tuesday wrote to the Centre on the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three legislations, giving a legal guarantee on the MSP, a...

'Pray floods don't kill us': A day on Rohingya's remote Bangladesh island

As a Bangladeshi naval ship anchored off a remote Bay of Bengal island, some of the Rohingya Muslim refugees aboard clapped in anticipation of starting a new life on a piece of land that did not even exist two decades ago. Carrying poultry ...

Thankful for overwhelming support, says country's youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran

The new mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 21-year-old Arya Rajendran, has said that she is thankful to leaders across the party lines for their overwhelming support. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Arya said that she would call Thiruvana...

Stamps on Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi due to violation of norms by customers: India Post

India Post on Tuesday said customers violated norms to get stamps featuring underworld don Chhota Rajan and slain gangster Munna Bajrangi. Twelve stamps each of Rajan and Bajrangi were printed under the My Stamp scheme, which was launched b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020