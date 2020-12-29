Kerala Finance Minister appears before Assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee for allegedly leaking CAG report

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac appeared before the Assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee on Tuesday after a complaint on breach of privilege against him was moved by Congress legislator VD Satheesan for leaking a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has forwarded the breach of privilege notice against Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to Privileges and Ethics Committee.

Thomas Isaac after appearing before the committee said that he is ready to face any consequences and take full responsibility of his action. Satheesan had alleged that Finance Minister had infringed on the rights of the House by disclosing the details of C&AG report on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) before it was tabled in the assembly.

The notice was moved by Satheesan under Section 159 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. Earlier, Isaac had appeared before Speaker and gave an explanation after it was sought by the latter.

In a press meet Finance Minister had disclosed CAG audit report to media claiming it as a draft audit report but the C&AG had made clear it was a final report. (ANI)