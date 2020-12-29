Left Menu
Fraudsters booked in Rs 80 lakh land deal case in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday registered a case against several persons for allegedly duping two brothers of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of selling over two kanals of prime land here, an official said. Ajay Bali and Rajinder Singh along with other persons were booked after an investigation, prima facie, found that they have collected huge amounts of money through cheques and cash from the complainants through fraudulent means on the pretext of selling land to them, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, Jammu said.

He said the action followed separate complaints lodged by Prithvi Singh and his brother Captain Sagar Singh, both residents of Ramban district, alleging that they were duped of their hard-earned money by fraudulent means on pretext of providing land at two different locatons in Jammu by the accused. On receipts of complaints, he said preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch, Jammu.

During inquiry, statements of the complainants and witnesses besides the record regarding bank transactions received from various banks and revenue offices were taken and it was found that the accused persons were in criminal connivance with each other besides other cheaters as they collected money from the complainants through fraudulent means..

