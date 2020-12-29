Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man awarded double death penalty for rape, murder of 7-year old Dalit girl in TN

Mahila Court judge R Sathya sentenced to death Samuel alias Raja under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and also under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder.He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Dalit girl and seven years imprisonment for kidnapping a child and trying to destroy evidence.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:32 IST
Man awarded double death penalty for rape, murder of 7-year old Dalit girl in TN

A young man was on Tuesday awarded double death sentence by a court in the district for the rape and murder of a seven-year old Dalit girl last year. Mahila Court judge R Sathya sentenced to death Samuel alias Raja under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a Dalit girl and seven years imprisonment for kidnapping a child and trying to destroy evidence. The entire trial process was completed in six months, officials said.

According to prosecution, the girl went missing from a village near Aranthangi in the district on June 30 last year. After a complaint from her parents, police found her dead and post-mortem revealed she had been raped and murdered.

Police arrestedSamuel and registered cases under the the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act POCSO Act and the IPC, charging him with rape and muder of the girl. Though he managed to escape while being taken for medical checkup, police nabbed him the next day.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon: UN chief welcomes murder conviction for 1980 blue helmet killings

Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday that Mr. Guterres took note of the 22 December verdict by the countrys Permanent Military Court, which convicted and sentenced 76-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi to 15 years in prison for the decade...

On 3-day visit to S Korea, Army chief Naravane visits Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea, visited Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon on Tuesday. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries....

It was heartening to see Australian legends praising Rahane's leadership: Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday said it was heartening to see Australian legends heaping praise on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane for his leadership skills after he led India to a series-levelling eight-wicket win in the second Tes...

Turkey's top court rejects jailed philanthropist''s complaint

Turkeys highest court on Tuesday rejected a complaint by a philanthropist businessman and human rights defender that his more than three-year detention in prison without a conviction amounts to a violation of his rights. Osman Kavala, 63, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020