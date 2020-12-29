Left Menu
C'garh: Man shot dead on suspicion of being police informer

Mahesh Kachlame was found dead near Tumdikasa village under Manpur police station area, located around 170 km away from capital Raipur, on Tuesday morning, an official said.A police team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, Rajnandgaon additional superintendent of police Jaiprakash Barhai said.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:42 IST
A 30-year-old man was allegedly gunned down by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in an insurgency-hit area of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Tuesday. Mahesh Kachlame was found dead near Tumdikasa village under Manpur police station area, located around 170 km away from capital Raipur, on Tuesday morning, an official said.

A police team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, Rajnandgaon additional superintendent of police Jaiprakash Barhai said. The deceased man's body bore bullet wounds and a Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which he was accused of being a police informer, the ASP said, ruling out the victim's association with the police.

Kachlame, a native of Aundhi area of the district, had been living in Manpur area. ''Although, prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Maoists, the police are probing all possible angles,'' he added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

