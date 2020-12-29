CISF nabs Afghan national at IGI Airport with Rs 15 lakh foreign currency

An Afghanistan national has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying about Rs 15 lakh worth foreign currency illegally, a senior official said on Tuesday. Abdul Wali Rohani, bound for Kabul, was intercepted during security checks at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Monday noon.

Afghan currency worth Rs 3 lakh and USD 17,800 -- totalling about Rs 15 lakh -- was recovered from his jacket and handbag, they said. ''The foreigner could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency and he was handed over to the Customs authorities for a full investigation,'' a senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said.