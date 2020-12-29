Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31

Britain and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Vietnamese state media reported, days before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union. EVFTA came into effect in August and was due to cut or eliminate 99% of tariffs on goods traded between Vietnam and the EU.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:17 IST
Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31
Representative image

Britain and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Vietnamese state media reported, days before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union. The deal, which will for Britain replace the existing EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), will take effect on Dec. 31, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

The free trade agreement with Britain has the same provisions as those of EVFTA, the report said. EVFTA came into effect in August and was due to cut or eliminate 99% of tariffs on goods traded between Vietnam and the EU.

Also Read: PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart on Monday

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

Denmarks government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential...

Sudha Bharadwaj, two other accused seek access to books in jail

Three accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case have moved a court here seeking access to books and newspapers in prison. Activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha and Delhi University professor Hany Babu have filed separate plea...

Copies of farm laws burnt as BKU's Bhanu, Lok Shakti factions stay put in Noida

Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislations for the 29th day. At the Chilla border, Bharatiya ...

Besides official figure, 1,357 COVID patients having other ailments also died in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday informed the assembly that 1,357 COVID-19 patients who were also suffering from other ailments have died in the state till December 27, besides the official coronavirus death toll of 1,037. Thus, the state ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020