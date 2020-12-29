Ensure effective COVID safety protocols are maintained during year-end festivities: HC to Govt

The Calcutta High Court onTuesday asked the West Bengal government to ensure thateffective protocols related to Covid safety are maintainedduring the year-end festivities

Noting that recent media reports indicate that therehas been overcrowding in public places, a division benchcomprising justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Kaushik Chandadirected the police to control congestion in public places,particularly in the popular spots of the city where suchcrowding has been frequently noticed in recent times

The court asked the administration to ensure thatthere are sufficient number of check points for providingmasks, sanitisers and medical aid to the revellers.