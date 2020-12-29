Body of Naxal zonal commander carrying Rs 10 lakh reward found in Chatra

The body of a Naxal zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head was found under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said Tuesday. Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vachan Dev Kujur said the body of Naxal zonal commander Paramjit alias Sonu Das was recovered from the forest near Tikda village under the jurisdiction of Lavalong police station.

The SDPO said Paramjit had set up his own outfit in the name of JJMP. More than a dozen cases are registered against Paramjit in Chatra, Latehar and Palamu districts. The police suspect that Paramjit was killed by a rival Naxal group as his body bore bullet injuries. The body has been sent to Chatra District Hospital for postmortem.