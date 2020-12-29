Left Menu
Assam: 1,668 people held for cattle smuggling in 5 years

More than 21,700 smuggled cattle heads were recovered during the period, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly.In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Nandita Das, the minister said 1,668 people have been apprehended since 2016, of which 15, were held by the River Police Organisation.

The Assam government on Tuesday said 1,668 people have been arrested from various districts of the state in connection with cattle smuggling in the last five years. More than 21,700 smuggled cattle heads were recovered during the period, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Nandita Das, the minister said 1,668 people have been apprehended since 2016, of which 15, were held by the River Police Organisation. During the period, 427 people were arrested for cattle smuggling in South Salmara-Mankachar district, followed by 266 in Dhubri and 255 in Nagaon, Bora said.

He said 21,549 smuggled cattle heads were seized by the state police from 2016 to October 31 this year and 201 were recovered by the River Police Organisation. Bora said the highest number of cattle heads was seized in Dhubri (6,031), followed by South Salmara-Mankachar (5,687) and Nagaon (2,330).

