Man killed on suspicion of being thief in Delhi; 2 arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:43 IST
Two people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man whom they suspected to be a thief in north east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Verma (40), a resident of Loni, Gaziabaad, they said. Manjeet (26), a resident of Sonia Vihar, and Parveen Kumar (26), a resident of Khajuri Khas, have been arrested in this connection, police said. According to police, an information was received on Saturday that an injured person in an unconscious state was lying in the field near Bedi Gas Agency, Milan Gardan, Sonia Vihar. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the man to JPC Hospital where he was declared brought dead. There were multiple abrasions and deep bone head injury on the body, a senior police officer said. “Raids were conducted at various places and both the accused were arrested from near Shiv Mandir, Sabhapur village,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. Investigation revealed that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Nitin, a resident of Biharipur, and Manjeet were having liquor in a car. Around 11 pm, they saw one person roaming around and mistook him for a thief. They thrashed him badly, the officer said. The deceased, who was also intoxicated, had a scuffle with them. The other accused Parveen later joined them. They all beat Verma mercilessly and threw him near Bedi Gas Agency, police added. PTI NIT SRY

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

