RJ alleges Sena workers assaulted him for `supporting Kangana'

A non-cognizable offence has beenregistered against two local Shiv Sena workers here forallegedly attacking Radio Jockey Pritam Singh Wadhwa, policesaid

Wadhwa alleged in his complaint that the two Senaworkers abused him and roughed him up near his food joint inKapil Nagar area on Saturday morning for `supporting KanganaRanaut'

Kapil Nagar police have registered a non-cognizableoffence under IPC section 323 (assault). Further investigationis on, an official said.