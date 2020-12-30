Goon killed for demanding ransom

Four persons including a minor killed a man in Wathoda area here on Tuesday for trying to extort money, police said. The deceased was identified as autorickshaw driver Mohd Aqib Shaikh Mohd Sattar (24), a resident of Hasanbag.

Aqib was a history sheeter and offences of assault and robbery are registered against him, a police official said. Prakash alias Pakya Bhima Kosre (21), Vishal alias Falli Prithvi Lal Gupta (19), Ajay Yashwant Bokde (20) and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after the incident.

A police official said that Aqib was harassing the minor for money for several months and had threatened to implicate him in a drug case. On Tuesday, when Aqib threatened the boy with a knife in the presence of his friends, the four of them overpowered him and allegedly stabbed him with his own weapon.

They fled from the spot but were nabbed within two hours. Further probe is on..