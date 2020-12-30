Left Menu
Ukrainian prosecutors had said on Monday they were investigating Tupytskyi in connection with the suspected bribery of a witness, and formally requested the president to suspend the judge. "I am signing this decree in order to restore justice and resolve the constitutional crisis," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:32 IST
Ukraine president signs decree to suspend constitutional court judge for two months
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to suspend the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, for two months, escalating a conflict between the presidency and the court over reforms. Ukrainian prosecutors had said on Monday they were investigating Tupytskyi in connection with the suspected bribery of a witness, and formally requested the president to suspend the judge.

"I am signing this decree in order to restore justice and resolve the constitutional crisis," Zelenskiy said in a statement. Tupytskyi could not immediately be reached for comment but his office said on Monday that only the Constitutional Court itself had the powers to dismiss one of its judges. He has not commented on the witness tampering probe.

"This is not a dismissal, this is not the termination of his powers as a judge, this is a temporary measure..." Zelenskiy's representative in the Constitutional Court, Fedir Venislavsky, said in the presidential statement. The court became a battleground for Ukraine's reform agenda after it struck down anti-corruption legislation in October, thereby hobbling the government's chances of securing new loans from the International Monetary Fund.

Parliament voted to reinstate the legislation in December, paving the way for new IMF talks for loans to support Ukraine, one of Europe's poorest countries, after it was dragged into recession by the coronavirus pandemic. Zelenskiy in October had asked parliament to dissolve the court, prompting Tupytskyi to accuse the president of a "constitutional coup".

Tupytskyi did not appear at the prosecutor's office on Monday despite a request to do so. His office was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying he had no intention of avoiding judicial proceedings. (Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Angus MacSwan)

